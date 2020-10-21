IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 39th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 36/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 21 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Isuru Udana who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

7 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini. KKR batsmen hit a six.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 3.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 72 runs.

