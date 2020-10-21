IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 39th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 52/6. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 16 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 3.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 70 runs.

