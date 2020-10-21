Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of 15 overs of the 39th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 52/6. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 16 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Washington Sundar bowled the 12th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 13th over was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.



5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 3.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 70 runs.

