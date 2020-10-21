IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Sections
The 39th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 39th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 15 runs for the loss of 4 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 2 wickets came in this over.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini.



1 run and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj where he kept things tight.

Chris Morris bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 3.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 60 runs.

