IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 39th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 84 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Eoin Morgan was the highest scorer with 30 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson who contributed 27 runs to the innings.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Washington Sundar where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. KKR batsmen hit a four.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

6 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj where he kept things tight.

Chris Morris bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to chase down the target of 85 at 4.2 runs per over.

