IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RCB and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:29 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the 39th match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 14th over. Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 25 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch who contributed 46 runs to the innings.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Lockie Ferguson and it was an expensive one as 4 runs came off the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 5 runs came from the over.



Prasidh Krishna bowled only 3 balls in the 14th over of the game and gave away 3 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face DC at Abu Dhabi whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet CSK in their respective next matches.

