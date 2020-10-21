Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:49 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 85 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs without the loss of any wicket. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch started the chase for Royal Challengers Bangalore and are still on the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.



The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 15/4. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 48 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 3.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL live score: KKR get two quick wickets but RCB firmly in control
Oct 21, 2020 22:04 IST
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Oct 21, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad
Oct 21, 2020 22:04 IST
GMCH Jammu principal shifted, HoD microbiology to hold charge
Oct 21, 2020 22:02 IST
655 more people recover from Covid in J&K
Oct 21, 2020 22:01 IST
Grand celebrations on J&K Accession Day this year: BJP
Oct 21, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.