IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 85 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs without the loss of any wicket. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch started the chase for Royal Challengers Bangalore and are still on the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 15/4. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 48 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 3.2.

