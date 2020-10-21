IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Eoin Morgan set to play 300th T20 match

Eoin Morgan, the newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, is all set to add another feather in his cap. The English cricketer will be playing the 300th T20 match of his career as KKR take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday night.

Morgan will be 3rd English cricketer to reach this landmark after Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright. Overall, he will become the 25th cricketer to feature in 300 T20 games. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders took to their twitter handle and wished their skipper for his remarkable feat.

“Our skipper is all set to make his 300th T20 appearance this evening! Join us in sending super wishes his way,” KKR wrote in a tweet.

Morgan is currently the second-highest run scorer in the KKR camp. The skipper has garnered 248 runs from 9 innings, averaging 132.62. Team’s leading batter is Shubman Gill who has 311 runs under his belt.

Tonight’s face-off against RCB is going to be a crucial game for Morgan & Co as they would look to solidify their playoff chances. KKR are placed at the fourth place on the points table and they will surely aim to propel up, going past their opponents.

The qualification process for the teams in the lower-half has already intensified following Kings XI Punjab’s hat-trick of wins. In such a scenario, KKR will aim to revenge for their 82-run defeat in their previous fixture against RCB in the 28th IPL 2020 match in Sharjah.