IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Preview: Stakes are high for Kohli and Morgan as play-off race heats up

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to be at their best when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi. Both teams are coming off thrilling wins in their last game and have their tail up.

KKR have been boosted by the performance of Lockie Ferguson as the Kiwi picked up 5 wickets, including 2 in the super over, in the last match against SRH. His presence will help KKR against the strong top order of the RCB.

AB de Villiers got RCB out of jail in the last match and remains the biggest threat to KKR. Eoin Morgan will have to keep his best bowlers for the South African because if ABD gets going then it could get problematic for the Knights.

The template currently in the IPL is to win the toss and bat first and with wickets slowing down considerably, the par score too has come down. This works well for a team like KKR, who have had issues posting big totals.

But RCB’s top order is one of the strongest this season and the likes of Padikkal, Finch, Kohli and de Villiers can chase down any target. Pat Cummins needs to get into some wicket taking form for KKR in the business end of the tournament, and his own batting form should inspire the Aussie to make it big with the ball too.

Chahal and Morris will be the leaders with the ball for RCB and their current form means Kolkata’s batsmen will have to be on guard.

Both teams have match winners in their ranks but as has been the case this season, it will take more than one performer to steal the show for either team