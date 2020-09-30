Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 20:23 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 12th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 82/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 46 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

10 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Riyan Parag bowled an expensive 8th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Rahul Tewatia which was an decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

