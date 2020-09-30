Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 12th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at DUBAI. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

1 run came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Jofra Archer where he kept things tight.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.



11 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 11 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 144 runs.

