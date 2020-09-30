IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 12th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 174 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 54 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 47 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana who contributed 46 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Tom Curran who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Jofra Archer and it was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Tom Curran bowled the 18th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

9 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Ankit Rajpoot which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Tom Curran bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 16 runs from the over.

Rajasthan Royals will have to chase down the target of 175 at 8.8 runs per over.

