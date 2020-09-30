Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 61 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi where he kept things tight.

The 8th over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.1. At the same stage, KKR were 82/2. Rajasthan Royals need 114 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 11.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:18 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Sep 30, 2020 22:25 IST
Re-opening guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Congress tells RJD
Sep 30, 2020 23:23 IST
Nagar Van to come up over 37 acres in Mullanpur forest area
Sep 30, 2020 23:17 IST
Development work: Balbir Sidhu gives ₹11 lakh grant to Mohali villages
Sep 30, 2020 23:14 IST
Boris Johnson says UK at ‘critical moment’ in Covid-19 fight
Sep 30, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.