IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

The 11th over was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



4 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.0. At the same stage, KKR were 120/5. Rajasthan Royals need 85 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

