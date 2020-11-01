Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 54th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:03 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

19 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi.

The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.



Shivam Mavi bowled the 4th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 43/1. Rajasthan Royals need 155 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:16 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal to start online filing, hearing of cases
Nov 01, 2020 23:16 IST
Balbir Singh Sidhu flags off sewer cleaning machines in Mohali
Nov 01, 2020 23:15 IST
Online classes for college students to start from November 2
Nov 01, 2020 23:13 IST
26 people arrested for betting on IPL match
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.