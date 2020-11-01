IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

19 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.

8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi.

The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 4th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 43/1. Rajasthan Royals need 155 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.3.

