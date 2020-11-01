IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
The 54th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Chasing a target of 192 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.
19 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one.
8 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi.
The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.
Shivam Mavi bowled the 4th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 1 wicket came in this over.
Pat Cummins bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.
The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 43/1. Rajasthan Royals need 155 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.3.
Follow live score and updates from IPL