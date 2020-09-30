Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

12 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six.

Pat Cummins bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.



The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, KKR were 36/1. Rajasthan Royals need 139 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.3.

