IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 175 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

12 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit a six.

Pat Cummins bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a six to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, KKR were 36/1. Rajasthan Royals need 139 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL