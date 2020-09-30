Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between RR and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the 12th match of IPL 2020 by 37 runs, Rajasthan Royals were restricted for a total of 137 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Tom Curran was the highest scorer with 54 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Tom Curran and Ankit Rajpoot who contributed 31 runs to the innings.

7 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Kuldeep Yadav where he kept things tight.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kuldeep Yadav where he kept things tight.



20 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

11 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kuldeep Yadav where he kept things tight.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face DC at Sharjah whereas Rajasthan Royals will meet RCB in their respective next matches.

