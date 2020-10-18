IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 35th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 105/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 28 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

3 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 15th over was bowled by T Natarajan which was an expensive one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL