IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:26 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 35th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. Shubman Gill was the highest scorer with 36 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik who contributed 58 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Basil Thampi and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

Sandeep Sharma bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.



T Natarajan bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Basil Thampi which was an expensive one as 16 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 164 at 8.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

