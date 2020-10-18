Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:32 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.



8 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.

The 9th over was bowled by Lockie Ferguson which was an decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 77/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 90 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Oct 18, 2020 19:24 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis
Oct 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.