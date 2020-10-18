IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.
The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.
12 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi which was an expensive one.
2 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.
8 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.
The 9th over was bowled by Lockie Ferguson which was an decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 77/1. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 90 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.0.
Follow live score and updates from IPL