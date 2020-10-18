Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:58 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 164 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 15 overs was 109 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.



11 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled the 15th over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, KKR were 105/4. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 55 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 11.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner in middle; SRH need 17 to win in final over
Oct 18, 2020 19:24 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis
Oct 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.