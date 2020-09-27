IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: ‘Beautiful to watch’: Eoin Morgan’s huge praise for India youngster

Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Eoin Morgan complimented young batsman Shubman Gill, calling his innings ‘beautiful to watch’. Gill scored an unbeaten 70, his fifth IPL half-century and was involved in an unbeaten 92-run partnership with Morgan. The England World Cup winning captain Morgan remained not out of 42 off 29 balls, finishing the match with a six and a four.

“I didn’t have to tell him a great deal to be honest, he’s beautiful to watch on the eye, good bat swing, very languid style, magnificent to watch, he’s a good kid, very hungry to learn and I would love to bat with him once again. I think he deserves all the success,” Morgan said about Gill after the match.

Opening the innings, Gill held one end even as KKR were reduced to 55/3 in pursuit of a 143-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad. His knock was crucial to KKR registering their first win of IPL 2020, allowing them to open their account in the points table.

Admitting the team needed to improve after the defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, Morgan admitted he was happy with the performance dished out on Saturday.

“Nice feeling to get a win under our belt. It’s a long tournament, but obviously this win helps us get some momentum and confidence going,” he said. “We were a bit rusty in our last game against MI, but we won this match with our bowlers, they did a great job restricting a very strong Sunrisers batting line-up. Wickets of Bairstow and Warner at the top put us in a good position. They put them on the back-foot and we knew we didn’t have to put ourselves under pressure in the chase.”