Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KL rahul recalls ‘short run’ controversy, says it ‘came back to bite KXIP’ in playoffs race

IPL 2020: KL rahul recalls ‘short run’ controversy, says it ‘came back to bite KXIP’ in playoffs race

IPL 2020: On Sunday, KXIP suffered a defeat to Chennai Super Kings and were left stranded for 12 points in 14 games, thus ending their hopes of qualifying through to the playoffs.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KXIP captain KL Rahul. (KXIP/Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul recalled the short run controversy that marred their first game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals. During the match, the umpire Nitish Menon had mistakenly called out Chris Jordan for a short run on the third ball of the 19th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

The TV replays showed that Jordan’‘s bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker’‘s end. However to KXIP’s horror, Menon gestured that Jordan has not completed the run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab team’s total. The match eventually went on to a Super Over, where KXIP lost to DC. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs RR Live Score and Updates

On Sunday, KXIP suffered a defeat to Chennai Super Kings and were left stranded for 12 points in 14 games, thus ending their hopes of qualifying through to the playoffs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said that the KXIP have no one to blame but themselves, but also added that the short run incident came back to bit them.

“It is disappointing. We had a lot of games in our pockets and we couldn’t get over the line and we only have ourselves to blame. That short run game too (against Delhi Capitals on September 20), looks like it has come back to bite us,” Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Rahul blamed KXIP’s poor batting performance for their loss against CSK. “It is as simple as that. We didn’t bat really well. Big pressure game, we expected 180-190. We couldn’t soak in the pressure. We didn’t have the results going our way in the first half,” Rahul said.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:11 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Odisha TV channel CFO arrested in land deal case; channel owners, Opposition cry foul
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
City air still ‘very poor’; minimum temperature dips five degrees below normal
Nov 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Thirty detained for rioting over college student murder
Nov 01, 2020 23:10 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.