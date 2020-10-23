Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Knew he will come hard at us,’ Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar reveal their plan to tackle Jofra Archer

IPL 2020: ‘Knew he will come hard at us,’ Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar reveal their plan to tackle Jofra Archer

IPL 2020: After losing Warner and Bairstow, it was important for SRH to not give another wicket to Archer, who was clocking the 150s and had his tail up, and Pandey and Shankar ensured they batted through.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 09:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played well against Jofra Archer, who was on fire. (Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a much-needed win against Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 155, SRH cantered to an eight-wicket win courtesy half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, who added a record stand – 140* for the third wicket – the highest in the IPL by an Indian pair.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Pandey and Shankar came together at a crucial point in the innings. Jofra Archer had removed the star opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, dismissing both cheaply to reduce SRH to 16 for 2 in the third over. It was important for SRH to not lose another wicket to Archer, who was clocking the 150s and had his tail up, and Pandey and Shankar ensured they batted through.

Also Read | Manish, Vijay in cruise control for Sunrisers

After the match, Pandey and Shankar revealed their plan to bat against Archer, who finished with impressive figures of 2/21 from four overs but couldn’t prevent RR from slumping to their seventh defeat of the season. Sunrisers’ middle order was a matter of concern, but Pandey, who top scored with an unbeaten 83, an effort that would fetch him the Player of the Match award, dismissed them away with a fine innings.

Also Read | Six dismissals in seven innings - David Warner opens up on constantly getting out to Jofra Archer



“There were enough talks around our middle order. High time for us to perform. I just wanted to stay on the wicket and play my shots. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to win the game for SRH, really happy I’m standing here,” Pandey said after the match.



Also Read | ‘He’s an all-round package’, David Warner applauds this SRH cricketer

“We had plans to see Jofra off. We had a plan to take on the leggies and Indian bowlers, and it paid off. The first ball I middled through covers and I tried to keep my shape. I was hitting it well and I tried to get my team over the line. Vijay was also long due and he stepped up batting at 4. We are trying to take positives from this match and we’ll try to keep it up for the rest of the tournament.”

Shankar’s wait for a big score finally ended Thursday as the all-rounder ended his barren run with a half-century, scoring 52 off 51 balls with six boundaries. Besides, Shankar had a fine outing with the ball, claiming 1/15 from three overs. Stressing on the need to see off Archer, Shankar expressed his delight of finally getting a good performance under his felt.

“I have been bowling pretty well, I don’t know when I will get the ball so I just wanted to be ready whenever I’m called. I tried to take pace off, hit the hard length and bowl cross-seamed. We just thought we should take the game deep,” the all-rounder said.

“We knew Jofra will come hard at us. Personally, this was a do-or-die game for me. I batted just 18 balls prior to this. It was a good challenge and I was looking forward to something like this because it will give me a lot of confidence if I do well in that situation. I asked Manish if I should go for the shots because I didn’t want him to feel the pressure because of me and play a rash shot. We were communicating in that partnership, that’s why we were able to take the game deep.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
‘Look at India, the air is filthy,’ says US President Donald Trump
Oct 23, 2020 09:58 IST
IAVI, Serum Institute sign deal with Merck to develop coronavirus neutralising antibodies
Oct 23, 2020 09:01 IST
India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 7 lakh, total tally 7.76 million
Oct 23, 2020 10:09 IST

latest news

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Oct 23, 2020 10:36 IST
Suitable Boy review: An unsuitable adaptation, partially redeemed by Ishaan
Oct 23, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar: Purnia DM clarifies on ‘no permission’ for Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter
Oct 23, 2020 10:27 IST
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora holds protest in front of Pak Embassy in US
Oct 23, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.