Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP coach Anil Kumble reacts after super over loss to Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020: KXIP coach Anil Kumble reacts after super over loss to Delhi Capitals

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Marcus Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:32 IST

By Asian News International, Dubai

Kings XI Punjab player Mayank Agarwal reacts after Delhi Capitals player Marcus Stoinis took his wicket during the cricket match of IPL 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. (PTI)

After losing the first match of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Anil Kumble said his team will “make things right” in the next game.

Delhi Capitals defeated KXIP in the Super Over in IPL on Sunday. Both teams had scored 157 runs in the allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

ALSO READ: ‘Umpire should have been man of the match’: Virender Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match

“Really proud of the way we played today. The game was taken away in the last three overs when we bowled, but having said that once we were five down 155/5 to sort of win the game. Mayank batted brilliantly,” Kumble said in a video posted by KXIP Twitter handle. 



“Really disappointed towards the end. Maybe we should have won the game, unfortunately, it went to a Super Over and when you go to a Super Over, you at least need 10-12 runs that didn’t happen. Delhi played well as we left them off the hook a little bit, but having said that for the first game of the tournament, really satisfied with the way things have gone. It was a good start and I am sure we will be able to correct whatever little things we need to do on the field in the next game,” he added.

In the final over, KXIP needed 13 runs to win. Mayank Agarwal scored 12 runs off the first three balls but Marcus Stoinis made a stunning comeback.

Stoinis bowled a dot ball before taking two wickets off the last two deliveries, taking the match into the Super Over. Agarwal was dismissed after scoring 89 runs off 60 balls.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Payal Ghosh slams those doubting her allegations against Anurag Kashyap
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.