IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI against CSK: Gayle-storm likely to hit UAE

Kings XI Punjab have not been able to pick up wins despite their players performing superbly in the Indian Premier League 2020. Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul are two of the top run-scorers in the tournament so far, and Mohammed Shami is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament and also held Purple Cap at one stage. But despite the individual brilliance of the players, KXIP have lost three out of four games now, and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Some big changes in the team could be on the way. (IPL 2020)

Here is our predicted XI of KXIP against CSK:

KL Rahul (c & wk): The captain KL Rahul will be utterly disappointed. Despite being in good form, he has not been able to lead KXIP to victories. Time for some big changes.

Chris Gayle: This could be the one big change for KXIP. Despite a successful run, KXIP may break their opening partnership of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to make way for Chris Gayle at the top. Gayle will likely make a return in place of Glenn Maxwell.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal has been in tremendous form and current Orange Cap holder. Needs to contribute more towards team’s win.

Karun Nair: It has been a horrendous start for Karun Nair. He needs to get going or could see himself getting replaced.

Sarfaraz Khan: Sarfaraz Khan is another youngster with huge reputation in domestic circles. He needs to do more for KXIP.

Krishnappa Gowtham: K Gowtham helps in extending KXIP’s batting line-up as he can hit big sixes. But he needs to remember he has to be a wicket-taking option for KL Rahul or could be replaced.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has started off IPL on the right note, but still struggles in death overs.

Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell made a good comeback against Mumbai Indians, despite getting hit for 5 sixes against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul needs to use him in death overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman could replace out-of-form Jimmy Neesham in the team. He could be one wicket-taking option for Rahul.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has had a fantastic start this season in IPL and the spinner will be eager to have another go against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. He is a future prospect for the Indian team.

KXIP Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi