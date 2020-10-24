IPL 2020, KXIP Predicted XI vs SRH: Back to winning ways, KXIP likely to play same side

Kings XI Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

There was a time when it looked like it was all over for KL Rahul and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League. But three consecutive wins has suddenly shifted the tables and if KXIP could beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, they could see themselves climbing up to the top four, surpassing Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH are at the same position as KXIP, and this contest will be a sensational thriller that may go right down to the wire.

Here is our predicted XI for KXIP’s IPL match against DC:-

KL Rahul (c & wk): KL Rahul has been in tremendous nick in the tournament. He had a rare off day against Delhi Capitals in the last game and he will be eager to make up for it against SRH.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal has proven to be a great opener for KXIP but he needs to be a match-winner as well. He still needs to bat till the end as KL Rahul does.

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle’s arrival has given a big boost to KXIP batting and they have appeared like a hard to beat unit. He is a persona that SRH need to wary off.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has found his form in the tournament and he provides much-needed firepower to KXIP middle order.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell may have not done wonders for KXIP, but he will certainly gain confidence from his bowling and batting performance against DC.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has provided KXIP an option who can not only hit the big shots, but can also hold one end if required in the middle-order.

James Neesham: James Neesham contributed with both bat and ball in the previous game and he will get one more game for sure for KXIP.

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin was crucial for KXIP to keep run rate low for DC in the previous game. He is key to tackle posed by SRH top order.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been brilliant with the new ball and he needs to continue in the same vein of form to help KXIP through to the playoffs.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi has been one of the finds of the season and could emerge as the best youngster in the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh was fantastic against Delhi Capitals in the previous game. He could get one more game.

KXIP Predicted XI vs SRH: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh