IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:45 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 18th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 129/2. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

The 12th over was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.



Ravindra Jadeja bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

