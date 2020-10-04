IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 179 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 150 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Harpreet Brar where he kept things tight.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Harpreet Brar and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 10.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 130/2. Chennai Super Kings need 29 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 5.8.

