Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 179 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 150 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

4 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Harpreet Brar where he kept things tight.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a six to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Harpreet Brar and it was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 10.0. At the same stage, KXIP were 130/2. Chennai Super Kings need 29 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 5.8.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:26 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Active cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Oct 04, 2020 23:27 IST
Lifting of Sunday lockdown brings back life to Ludhiana markets
Oct 04, 2020 23:22 IST
Bigg Boss 14 written updates: Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Jasmin-Shehzad
Oct 04, 2020 23:23 IST
IT Park project: CHB to build EWS houses elsewhere
Oct 04, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.