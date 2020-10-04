IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 179 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 41 runs without the loss of any wicket. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings and are still on the crease.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 1st over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

9 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Harpreet Brar who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.2. At the same stage, KXIP were 38/0. Chennai Super Kings need 138 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.2.

