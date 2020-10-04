Sections
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18

The big clash between CSK and KXIP of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:11 IST

Chennai Super Kings have won the 18th match of IPL 2020 by 10 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 18th over. Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer with 87 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis who contributed 181 runs to the innings.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 16th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 6 runs from the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan and it was an expensive one as12 runs came off the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled only 4 balls in the 18th over of the game and gave away 13 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face SRH at Dubai whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

