KXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings look to turn fortunes against unlucky Kings XI Punjab

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings rule here as they have won 3 of the last 5 matches against Kings XI Punjab. But this year, there are a couple of differences. The biggest of them is the form of CSK players. And the second one - KXIP to take on CSK under a new skipper this season.

Maxwell is yet to leave a mark in IPL 2020. In the 4 innings so far, he has struggled to get going as a result we can see massive drop in his Strike rate. But last time he played against CSK in UAE, he scored his best score in IPL- smashing 95 off 43 balls in 2014.

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will witness a battle of two bottom ranked teams tonight. MS Dhoni’s out-of-form Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams looks equally strong on paper but are poles apart in terms of form of their fitness. Dhoni & Co. have been struggling immensely in this tournament. They have been lagging the spark they had in the past seasons which makes them look rust on the field. KXIP, on the other hand, have produced some of the finest performances in this season but were beaten by luck. In today’s face-off, it’s going to be a matter of pride for the both sides as they would be eyeing a comeback after back-to-back losses.

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs CSK: Aiming to end their streak of losses, MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will try their luck against KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai. Follow the live updates...

MS Dhoni’s CSK has been under the heat of uncertainties, right from the beginning of the season. Amid all ups and down, they entered into the tournament and won their first game. Soon they lost the balance and experienced a massive down-fall. They lost three games on the trot, only to find themselves at the last position on the points table. A lot has been talked about MS Dhoni and his team’s fitness. But one should remember, it’s the only side which can turn around the oddest of situations any moment.

For KXIP, the journey so far has been truly disheartening. 4 matches, three 150-plus scores, 485 runs from openers – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal (including a centry apiece) – yet they are reeling on the seventh position of the points table. This is nothing but sheer bad luck that has surmounted this team. But it’s never late, though. KXIP posses all the power they need to return on winning ways.

Hello and welcome to yet another exciting clash at the Indian Premier League 2020. It’s the 18th game of the tournament which will be played between KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab and MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings. Both the units are usually considered as heavy-weights as they posses some of the finest players of the game. But the irony is they happen to be the 7th and 8th ranked sides, respectively. The one who wins this face-off rises up while the losing side faces a tougher way ahead in the tournament. So, only mantra to be kept in mind – perform or perish.

Palyers to watch out for tonight – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Pessis, DJ Bravo and MS Dhoni.