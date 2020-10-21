IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: During historic ton, Shikhar Dhawan became only the fifth player to achieve prestigious IPL feat

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

It was Shikhar Dhawan’s night in Dubai when Delhi Capitals faced Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Dhawan went on a rampage against KXIP bowlers as he started hammering boundaries, despite wickets tumbling at the other end.

Soon enough, Dhawan went on to register his half century, and in the 13th over, he reached a huge milestone.

Dhawan, in the 3rd ball of Ravi Bishnoi’s over, smashed a huge six, to take his individual score to 65* in 36 balls. In doing so, he surpassed the 5000-run mark, becoming only the 5th player to join the club after Virat Kohli (5759 runs), Suresh Raina (5368 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,158 runs), and David Warner (5,037 runs).

Dhawan is the third-fastest to reach the landmark having played168 IPL innings to achieve the feat. Only David Warner (135 innings) and Virat Kohli (157 innings) have claimed the milestone became members of the club quicker than Dhawan.

Dhawan, later in the match, went on to create history as he became the first player to register back-to-back hundreds in the Indian Premier League in history. The batsman had also scored a ton in DC’s previous game against Chennai Super Kings.

On the back of Dhawan’s unbeaten 106-run innings, DC went on to post a total of 164 for Kings XI Punjab to chase. They eventually lost the match as KXIP chased down the target in 19 overs.