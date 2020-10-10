KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Confident KKR look to continue momentum against wounded KXIP

IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Here comes another weekend bringing up another double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In the afternoon game, a wounded Kings XI Punjab will face a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It shall be an interesting contest to witness under the speculations of ‘Gayle Storm’ rescuing KXIP. The season has been utterly disappointing for the KL Rahul led side. Five losses in six games have left them with no option but to win almost all of their left over games. KKR, on the other hand, will look to continue the momentum as they are entering the contest after beating CSK. The team is a young mix of youth and experience and can put a tough challenge against KXIP.

