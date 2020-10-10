IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 live streaming, KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR are high on confidence after winning their last game against CSK. The Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are tottering at the bottom most position on the points table. Five losses in six games have already dented their conviction. However, they need to move on and bounce back strongly before it’s too late.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE

Dinesh Karthik & Co have begun ticking all the boxes with many of their players striking form. Holding them back will be a tough task for KL Rahul & Co. As KXIP are desperate to return on winnings ways,they might bring in Chris Gayle in place of the playing XI.

Here’s all you need to know about KXIP vs KKR IPL Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match taking place?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10).

ALSO READ | IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR Preview: Time running out for Kings XI Punjab, KKR look to carry momentum

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match ?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 RR vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 RR vs DC match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/