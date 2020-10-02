IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI: ‘I’ll take it off him soon,’ KL Rahul on Orange Cap battle with teammate Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab are not having great time in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After a victorious start to their IPL 2020 campaign, KXIP have tethered off with three losses in a row. It is not looking good for KXIP as the bowlers have failed to complement the batters in the league so far. Even on Thursday, KXIP were on the losing end as they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a target of 192, KXIP abtter could only manage 143 in 20 overs. But their is battle where KXIP players are dominating the field. It is for the Orange Cap. KXIP captain KL Rahul and teammate Mayank Agarwal are in a neck to neck position in the most runs list.

Mayank earned the Orange Cap after scoring 25 runs in the match as it took his run tally to 246 runs. However, Rahul, who has 239 runs under his belt, has his eyes firmly set on the Orange Cap.

“Until and unless that Orange Cap stays with KXIP, I’m happy. He’s (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves that cap. I’m sure I’ll take it off him soon,” he said.

“We are not competing for the cap, we are just looking to play some good cricket. It doesn’t matter who gets the runs, be it Rahul, Pooran, or anyone else. Runs in the international circuit have given me a lot of confidence. In the lockdown, I sat down and looked at how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into great positions.”

After facing a defeat against MI, Rahul admitted that his team made “mistakes” which led to the defeat.

“Obviously disappointing. Looking back, we could’ve got three wins out of four. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger,” Rahul said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians put a massive total of 191 runs on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 70 runs while Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 47 and 30 runs respectively.

Pollard and Pandya smashed 18 runs in the 18th over and 19 runs in the 19th over. The duo then struck four sixes in the final over to set a very competitive target for KXIP.

Rahul further stated: “The wicket looked good with the new ball. Don’t know if it slowed after that. Another bowling option would be nice - an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler.”

