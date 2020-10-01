KXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Can KL Rahul’s Punjab thump Rohit’s Mumbai?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): The battle between Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Mumbai Indians captain will be the focus when KXIP take on MI in Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi. Rahul has been in tremendous form this season with the bat and has also been praised for his captaincy. KL Rahul’s opening partner Mayank Agarwal has also showcased the talent he possesses, and he, too, will be eager to put his best foot forward. Rohit, on the other hand, has seen ups and downs in three games, and is searching for consistency to sustain the length of the tournament. Mumbai Indians’ possess a potent pace threat and they will look to employ the forces of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult to tackle Rahul and Mayank Agarwal threat early on. Both teams will be looking to win after losing the previous game.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI: