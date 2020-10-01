Sections
IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians' pace battery in for Rahul-Mayank test

IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians’ pace battery in for Rahul-Mayank test

IPL 2020: KXIP have a strong batting line-up comprising captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top, both of whom are in supreme form, having scored a century each and Mumbai Indians will be aware of it.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 10:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020 KXIP v MI: Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been phenomenal at the top for Kings XI Punjab. (Kings XI Punjab/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will have one thing in common before they face off against each other in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Both the teams almost won their previous match, only to see the victory slip out of hand by a mere margin.

While MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over, KXIP saw Rajasthan Royals successfully chase down 224 - the highest-successful chase in IPL history. Before taking on each other, MI and KXIP will have to shed the disappointment of their previous defeats and go into the contest with determination.

For KXIP, though, the biggest challenge will be to face the fiery pace attack of Mumbai Indians comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult - who all are in good form at the moment. While Boult and Pattinson have been excellent with the new ball and in death overs, Bumrah has been able to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

KXIP have a strong batting line-up comprising captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the top, both of whom are in supreme form, having scored a century each. The task will be on them to provide KXIP a start once again. KXIP’s middle-order has not been tested enough and this will be Rahul’s one worry.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell have not spent considerable time in the middle and the two are crucial for KXIP if the top order does fails. The match promises to be a cracker of a contest, as a lot will depend on MI’s pace battery to get rid of Rahul and Agarwal quickly.

For KXIP, spending time in the middle, settling in, and then playing out the fast bowlers will be the priority when they come out to bat.

