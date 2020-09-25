IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul shatters two huge records during epic knock of 132*

KL Rahul produced the first century of the IPL 2020 plundering an unbeaten knock of 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. What made the knock even more special was not only the fact that it was Rahul’s IPL hundred, but the couple of impressive feats he registered during his epic inning.

Rahul reached his fifty off 36 balls and took just 26 more to get to the three-figure mark. His knock contained 14 fours and seven sixes, powering Kings XI Punjab to an impressive 206/3. However, during his knock, Rahul owned a couple of impressive individual feats. The KXIP skipper’s knock was the highest individual score by an IPL and also the highest score registered by an Indian cricketer in the IPL.

Rahul overtook David Warner’s 126 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 to own the record for the highest individual score by a captain in the IPL. Behind Warner, it’s Virender Sehwag’s 119 for the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) at the third place, followed by Virat Kohli’s knocks of 113, 109 and 108* against Kings XI, Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant respectively, all scored during the 2016 edition of the IPL.

In terms of the highest individual IPL score by an Indian batsman, Rahul surpassed Rishabh Pant’s 128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad from IPL 2018, followed by Murali Vijay’s 127 vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010, Sehwag’s 122 against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 and Paul Valthaty’s 120 not out against CSK in 2011.