IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 6th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab has managed to get to a total of 206 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. In the last five overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 80 runs for the loss of 1 wickets. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 132 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Karun Nair who contributed 72 runs to the innings.

The 16th over was bowled by Shivam Dube which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Dale Steyn bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 11 runs came off the over.



The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Dale Steyn and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit 3 sixes and 2 fours to ensure 26 runs came off the over.

23 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Dube which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 sixes and 2 fours.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to chase down the target of 207 at 10.3 runs per over.

