IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 6th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:04 IST

The 6th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on at DUBAI. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 41 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

8 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Umesh Yadav. KXIP batsmen hit a four.

Dale Steyn bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 9 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Umesh Yadav which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.



Navdeep Saini bowled the 4th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Dale Steyn bowled the 5th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

