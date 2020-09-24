Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 6th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 126/2. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

5 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

14 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit 2 fours.



Shivam Dube bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 8.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 168 runs.

