IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 6th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:32 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 6th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 90/1. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Navdeep Saini bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar. KXIP's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.



5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal where he kept things tight.

20 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Umesh Yadav which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 180 runs.

