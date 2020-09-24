IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to build on good form

The smile on Virat Kohli’s face was hard to miss, so was the grim look on pretty much every KXIP player. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab got off to contrasting starts in IPL 2020 on two different days against two different oppositions. RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad while defending 162, something which is rare, to say the least and KXIP failed to score 1 run off 3 balls, took the match to a Super Over and lost it to Delhi Capitals.

These two teams will face each other in Dubai on Thursday. Despite the unavailability of Chris Morris, RCB look to be in better shape than KXIP. One match really shouldn’t say much about a long tournament, but RCB had a lot of positives in their opening match of IPL.

In Devdutt Padikkal they found a solid Indian opener, who showed he is made for the long run. AB de Villiers looked a million orders. RCB would hope skipper Kohli and Australia’s Aaron Finch fire against KXIP, making their batting order look invincible.

In the bowling front, Yuzvnedra Chahal was the start as usual. He has emerged as RCB’s No.1 bowler. Navdeep Saini’s performance with the new and old ball is certain to put a broad smile on the RCB management’s face.

The concern however is the form of Umesh Yadav, who once again leaked runs.

KXIP, on the other hand, would look to get over the heart-breaking defeat against DC. Apart from not being able to close the match, the fact that would hurt KXIP is the umpiring error which the management believe, may have cost them the match. The KL Rahul-led side however, would look to rise above it and showcase a better performance against RCB.

While KXIP’s bowling looked in top shape with Mohammed Shami looking menacing and Sheldon Cottrell delivering the goods and young Ravi Bishnoi impressing on debut, it will be the batting that will keep them on their toes.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal, none of the KXIP batters could get going in their previous match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.