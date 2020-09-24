Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, death overs highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

KXIP have won the 6th match of IPL 2020 by 97 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for total of 109 runs in the 18th over. Washington Sundar was the highest scorer with 30 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch who contributed 49 runs to the innings.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

That brings us to the end of the match. KXIP will now face RR at Sharjah whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Not Found in their respective next matches.

