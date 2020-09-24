Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, first 5 overs highlights

The 6th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:07 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 5 overs was 23 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.



The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled the 5th over of the innings and gave away 14 runs off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 4.6. At the same stage, KXIP were 41/0. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 184 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 12.3.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 22:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Sep 24, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

Morning walker robbed at gunpoint in Noida
Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November
Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Divisional commissioner checks Covid care arrangements in Kharar
Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST
Wife booked for abetment of suicide after husband dies in police custody
Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.