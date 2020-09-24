Sections
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between KXIP and RCB of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

10 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.



The 14th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 126/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 112 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 22.4.

