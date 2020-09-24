IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

10 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

The 14th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 126/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 112 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 22.4.

