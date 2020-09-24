Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 6th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 15 runs from the over.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.



7 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 90/1. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 144 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 14.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 22:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Sep 24, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

Farm bills: Punjab, Haryana farmers to go on strike tomorrow
Sep 24, 2020 23:05 IST
E-bike service in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex gets good response amid limited public transport options
Sep 24, 2020 23:04 IST
Rera asks Uttar Pradesh govt to reduce stamp fee on flat registry by 2%
Sep 24, 2020 23:04 IST
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
Sep 24, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.