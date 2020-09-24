IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RCB- RCB innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Chasing a target of 207 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 63 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 15 runs from the over.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin where he kept things tight.

3 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by James Neesham where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.3. At the same stage, KXIP were 90/1. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 144 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 14.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL