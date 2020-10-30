IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 50th match of IPL 2020, KXIP's total is 81/1. In the last 5 overs, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 42 runs without losing any wicket.

Varun Aaron bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six.

Ben Stokes bowled the 8th over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

2 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 162 runs.

