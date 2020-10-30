IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 50th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at ABU DHABI. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab have scored 39 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Jofra Archer bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

Varun Aaron bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the KXIP batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Jofra Archer bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Aaron and it was an expensive one. KXIP's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

14 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Kartik Tyagi which was an expensive one. KXIP batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 156 runs.

